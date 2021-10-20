Apple’s discontinued HomePod is available for $349 at Costco

The original HomePod, which released in Canada back in 2018, was discontinued by Apple earlier this year in favour of the HomePod mini. However, if you’re still in the market for the larger counterpart, you’re in luck.

As first spotted by iPhoneinCanada, Costco Canada is currently selling the Space Grey HomePod for $349, marking a $50 discount from Apple’s old $399 price tag.

When Apple discontinued the HomePod, it said that units that are still in stock will continue to be sold. With that in mind, it seems like Costco has had a big batch of the HomePods just sitting around. Apple also stated that the HomePod will still receive regular software updates, making this still a somewhat solid purchase.

“If you’re an Apple user through and through, the HomePod is your best option,” said MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke in his review of the original HomePod from back in 2018.

Learn more about the smart speaker or purchase it from Costco here.

It’s worth noting that Apple recently unveiled new colour variants for its HomePod mini. The Siri-powered smart home speaker is now available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow,’ ‘White’ and ‘Space Grey.’ In Canada, the new HomePod mini colours cost $129 and launch in November. Learn more or pre-order the new HomePod mini colours here.

Source: Costco Via: iPhoneinCanada