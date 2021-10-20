Telus 5G now available in Grand Forks, Pemberton, Vernon and Whistler

Telus has expanded its 5G internet network to four new regions in the province of British Columbia.

Folks living in the B.C. communities of Grand Forks, Pemberton, Vernon, and Whistler now have access to Telus’ 5G internet services, according to three press releases from the Vancouver-based carrier.

This new development is part of a $13 billion B.C.-specific investment from Telus.

Announced in May 2021, the investment will fund the expansion of Telus’ 5G network to more than 187 communities in the province, as well as the hiring of 12,000 British Columbians to set up the necessary infrastructure, from now until 2024.

Prior to today’s announcement, Vancouver Island was the most recent B.C. region to gain access to Telus 5G internet — specifically, the communities of Campbell River, Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, and Saanich.

According to data gathered from Ookla’s internet speed-tracking tool, Telus was the fastest mobile operator in Canada during Q3 2021. However, national telecom competitor Rogers took first place in terms of 5G availability.

Source: Telus, (2), (3)