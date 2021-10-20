Rogers and Fido add repair centers to 15 stores across Canada

Rogers is now offering its certified repair program in 15 more cities across Canada.

This means that if you’re a Rogers or a Fido customer that lives in one of these locations, you can bring your phone into the store to get fixed and it will be repaired in-store instead of shipping it out to a repair centre.

The carrier says that phones can even be fixed in as little as a day in some cases. This is similar to how repairs from services like Mobile Klinik or UBreakIFixit operate.

The repair service is available in the following cities from October 18th onwards:

Ajax

Brampton

Markham

Mississauga

Oakville

Oshawa

Toronto

Vaughan

Whitby

Hamilton

Kitchener

London

Cambridge

Welland

Niagara Falls



The service will roll out to Barrie, St. Catharines Rogers and Fido and Waterloo stores on October 27th and Ottawa on November 3rd.

Rogers says it can fix battery issues, broken screens, cameras, speakers, software hiccups and more. All the repairs are also guaranteed with a 90-day warranty.

If you are a Rogers customer with a broken phone, you can book a repair here. If you’re with Fido, you’ll need to use this link instead.

Source: Rogers