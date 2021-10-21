PlayStation Store is running a ‘Halloween’ sale with titles up to 75 percent off

Sony is celebrating Halloween early with a special themed sale on the PlayStation Store.
The Halloween sale offers over 570 titles, season passes and DLCs, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Borderlands 3, Resident Evil Village and more up to 75 percent off until November 4th, 2:59am ET.
Check out some of the notable deals below:
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Biomutant: $38.99 (regularly $59.99)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition: $39.59 (regularly $119.99)
- Friday the 13th: The Game: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
- DayZ: 40.19 (regularly $66.99)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5: $63.89 (regularly $106.49)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series: $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5: $59.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe: $51.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- CODE VEIN: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- DOOM: $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Wasteland 3: $24.07 (regularly $53.49)
- The Evil Within 2: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5: $51.41 (regularly $93.49)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil: $27.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe: $51.99 (regularly $129.99)
- XCOM 2 Collection: $26.79 (regularly $133.99)
Find all titles under the Halloween sale here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation