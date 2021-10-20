Google launches new case style for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google is introducing a new type of case designed for its recently revealed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The Pixel 6 series’ cases are dual-layered and feature raised edges to guard the device. They’re also made of shock-absorbing materials that wrap around each corner of the Pixel 6 series.

Google says it made the cases transparent so that you can still see the Pixel 6/6 Pro, while creating a new colour with the contrasting hue.

With my ‘Stormy Black’ Pixel 6 Pro and ‘Soft Sage’ case, this combination makes an odd grey colour I’m not the biggest fan of. However, the right combination of colour and case could probably still look great.

Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases cost $39.