What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in November 2021

In November 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including The Harder They Fall, Cowboy Bebop, Big Mouth season 5, Arcane, Love Hard and Red Notice starring Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds alongside The Rock and Gal Gadot.

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in November:

Coming Soon

Decoupled — Netflix Series (India)

Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film (South Africa)

November 1st

The Claus Family — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supermacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daddy’s Home

Dance with Me

Dear Santa

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downtown Abbey

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Daughter

Forrest Grump

Four Brothers

Gather

The Hurt Locker

Hustlers

Just My Luck

L.A Confidential

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Minority Report

My Dad’s Christmas Date

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shutter Island

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

November 2nd

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary

Ridley Jones: season 2 — Netflix Family

November 3rd

The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Lord of Scam — Netflix Documentary (France)

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Richard Jewell

Scent of a Woman

November 4th

Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary

November 5th

A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary (Portugal)

Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series

The Club — Netflix Series (Turkey)

Glòria — — Netflix Series (Portugal)

Love Hard — Netflix Film

Meenakshi Sunareshwar — Netflix Film (India)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series (Sweden)

We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film (Japan)

Yara — Netflix Film (Italy)

Zero to Hero — Netflix Film (Hong Kong)

November 6th

Arcane — Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)

November 7th

Father Christmas is Back — Netflix Film

November 9th

Swap Shop — Netflix Series

Your Life is a Joke — Netflix (Germany)

November 10th

Animal — Netflix Documentary

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5

Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Passing — Netflix Film

November 11th

Love Never Lies — Netflix Series (Spain)

Red Notice — Netflix Film

November 15th

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Indecent Proposal

Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series (Spain)

Snowbound for Christmas

November 16th

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn Sing — Netflix Family

November 17th

Christmas Flow — Netflix Series (France)

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Colombia)

Riverdale: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series (Italy)

Tiger King — Netflix Documentary

November 18th

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy (Mexico)

Dogs in Space — Netflix Family

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

November 19th

Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series (Canada)

Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series

Dhamaka — Netflix Film (India)

Extinct — Netflix Family

For Life: Season 2

Hellbound — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Love Me Instead — Netflix Film (Turkey)



The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Procession — Netflix Documentary

tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film

November 20th

New World — Netflix Series (South America)

November 22nd

Jack Reacher

Outlaws — Netflix Film (Spain)

November 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

November 24th

A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film

Bruised — Netflix Film

Robin Robin — Netflix Family (UK)

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series

True Story — Netflix Series

November 25th

Charlie’s Angels

F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Super Crooks — Netflix Series (Japan)

November 26th

A Castle for Christmas — Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meler — Netflix Documentary (Germany)

Green Snake — Netflix Film (China)

Light the Night — Netflix Series (Taiwan)

School of Chocolate — Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film (France)

November 28th

Elves — Netflix Series (Denmark)

November 29th

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

The Way Back

November 30th

The Cable GUy

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Film

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — Netflix Film (Spain)

My Christmas Inn

The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film (France)

Vikings: Season 4

Leaving Netflix