BMO’s Selfie ID mobile app verification now works for applying for a credit card

BMO has added the ability to use its ‘Selfie ID’ verification system to apply for a personal bank account or credit card directly from the bank’s mobile app.

The bank says that this feature builds on its already released ‘Automated Digital Enrolment’ functionality that allows users to sign up for ‘Remember me,’ ‘Security Alerts,’ ‘Autodeposit’ and more.

As part of the account verification process, BMO also requires a photo of Canadian government photo identification (a driver’s license, passport etc) and a selfie. This information is then automatically verified in real-time, says the bank.

The expansion of Selfie ID verification comes following automated bill payments through BMO Quick Pay, applying for a line of credit digitally and resetting or changing a credit card pin through the bank’s mobile app or desktop platform.

BMO’s mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Source: BMO