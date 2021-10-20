Bell and TSN’s 5G View expands to cover Raptors’ home games

Back in March, Montreal-based national carrier Bell and TSN debuted a new 5G immersive experience for viewing Montréal Canadiens games. Now 5G view is also available for coverage of Toronto Raptors’ home games.

The new 5G View feature, available on the TSN app for iOS and Android, allows fans to select how they view different angles of the game on their smartphones. During a live game, viewers can rewind, rewatch a play, and zoom in at any moment. The new feature debuts its NBA journey with the Raptors’ season opener against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Oct. 20th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

To use the new feature, you need to be a TSN subscriber on the Bell 5G network and have a 5G device from Bell.

.@TSN_Sports Takes 5G View Courtside with National Coverage of the Toronto Raptors. More on @thelede_ca: https://t.co/PuK3DI6jjM — TSN PR (@TSN_PR) October 19, 2021

“We are excited to bring this exciting new game experience to Raptors fans across Canada,” said Nauby Jacob, Bell Media’s senior vice president, product platforms. “With TSN 5G View, fans can experience the game and control what they see from every possible angle, directly from their 5G mobile device.”

The new feature is not limited to live broadcasts. You can experience the same immersive capabilities, including getting close-ups, rewinding or rewatching a play, 360-degree views and much more during showcased highlights during and after the game.

It’s worth noting that TSN will continue to offer the 5G view coverage of Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs’ home games.

You can access the 5G view on the TSN app if you have TSN/RDS included with your TV subscription. If not, you’ll need a TSN Direct subscription to access 5G View, which costs $7.99 per day or $19.99 per month. You can also get an annual subscription for $199.90.

Image credit: TSN

Source: TSN