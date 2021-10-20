Artists can now sell merch on Spotify thanks to a partnership with Shopify

Spotify and Shopify are teaming up to make it easier for musicians to sell their merch on Spotify instead of relying on tour merch tables and websites.

This is a significant update for artists since it earns them more revenue through the music streaming service. A few years ago, Spotify started selling concerts tickets through its app. This update helps the platform become an even more robust one-stop-shop for all things music.

ok so whatify told you that i can finally clear up all the “Spotify or Shopify” business *clears throat* 🎶 Artists on Spotify can now connect their Shopify store to show off their sweetest merch and hottest drops right on their Spotify profile – just like @remiwolf 👇 pic.twitter.com/u1RiMlqkI5 — Shopify (@Shopify) October 20, 2021

Spotify says that artists can start learning about the new sales feature in the Spotify for Artists app. If you want to see the new feature in action, pop artist Remi Wolf has a few items on her page.

Source: Shopify