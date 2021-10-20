Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods case features pinch support for calls and music

Apple’s recently revealed 3rd-gen AirPods, which look strikingly similar to the AirPods Pro with shorter stems, are now available to order for $239.

Apple claims that its new AirPods have better sound and a better microphone than their predecessors, along with IPX4 water resistance, dynamic head tracking and a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging case.

However, one feature that went unnoticed — which Apple didn’t detail at all — is that it added a force sensor to the third-gen Airpods’ case, according to CNET.

The force sensor, which was previously only included in the AirPod Pro’s stems, enables you to play or pause music, skip tracks, and answer or end calls simply by pinching the new third-gen case.

To play or pause music, you simply squeeze the third-gen AirPods’ case once, whereas to skip forward or rewind, you pinch the case two and three times, respectively.

Similarly, you squeeze the case once and squeeze the case twice to hang up to answer a call.

While not a groundbreaking feature, it does add ease of accessibility and gives AirPods users a new way to interact with the gadget.

In Canada, the new 3rd-generation AirPods start at $239 and are available to order now, with shipping starting on October 25th. For context, the AirPods Pro cost $329, and the base-level AirPods have dropped to $179.

During its October event, Apple also announced its long-awaited MacBook Pro refresh that includes a display notch, an SD card slot, the return of MagSafe and more.

For all of our coverage from Apple’s event, follow this link.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: CNET