You’ll be able to post directly from Instagram web starting October 21

Almost four months after announcing that Instagram users will be able to post content directly from the web, the photo-sharing platform is now rolling out the feature to all users.

When Instagram tested the feature four months ago, only a select number of users had access to it. However, starting October 21st, all Instagram users will be able to post photos and videos from their web browsers.

Once the feature rolls out, you will be able to use Instagram on desktop in the same way you can with its iPhone and Android app, including options to add captions, filters, locations and more.

To use the feature from October 21st onwards, simply visit the Instagram website from a web browser, sign in, and then click the new ‘+’ icon found in the upper right-hand corner. Follow the prompts (similar to the phone app), and you’re good to go.

Further, Instagram is also testing a feature for organizations to create fundraisers. You can start a fundraiser straight from the ‘+’button. You’ll be able to choose a charitable organization and add the fundraiser to your Feed post from there.

Lastly, Instagram is working on releasing “Collabs,” which will allow users to co-author Reels and content posted to the feed. Users can invite other Instagram users to be a collaborator from the tagging page to use the feature. If the other person agrees, both accounts will be included in the post or the Reels header, and the content will be shared with both groups of followers.

The new features are expected to roll out this week.

Image credit: @vishalshahis

Source: TechCrunch