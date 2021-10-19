People pre-ordering Pixel 6/6 Pro hit with pesky error messages

Google finally officially unveiled its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on October 19th. Both phones went live for pre-order, but it seems only the luckiest will get them.

Google’s online store is plagued with error messages at the moment. I keep seeing ‘Error 500’ messages when trying to access either the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro pages, although the problem seems intermittent. Sometimes I can get through, but it seems like when one page goes down, the other starts working.

Frustratingly, the error simply says “There was an error. Please try again later. That’s all we know.” Yea, Google, that’s all I know too.

The problem doesn’t seem to be limited to Canada — The Verge reports that the Google Store, as well as Google’s carrier ‘Fi,’ are both experiencing issues.

For those looking to pre-order the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro and avoid buying the phone through a carrier, the errors are a frustrating nuisance.