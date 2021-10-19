Pixel 6 and 6 Pro now available for pre-order at Canadian carriers

Now that Google’s officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, pre-orders are live. The phones cost $799 and $1,179 in Canada respectively if you buy them from Google (although good luck with that right now).

And for those not interested in getting the latest Google flagship from Google itself, you can pre-order the phones from various Canadian carriers.

You can view the details for carriers that have published pricing below (we’ll add any missing carriers as they make pricing available):

Telus

Pixel 6 Pro: $0 down, $40.88/mo device financing with Telus’ Bring-It-Back applied (outright price: $1,330)

Pixel 6: $0 down, $28.88/mo device financing with Telus’ Bring-It-Back applied (outright: $900)

Telus says that for every pre-order of a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Google and it will each give $10 ($20 total) to the ‘Telus Friendly Future Foundation,’ up to a maximum of $50,000 each (combined $100,000).

Koodo

Pixel 6: $36 down on Tab Plus with $33/mo Tab charge (outright price: $900)

Pixel 6 Pro: $429 down on Tab Plus with $33/mo Tab charge (outright price: $1,330)

It’s worth noting both phones are available on other Koodo Tab tiers, but with much higher upfront pricing.

Freedom Mobile

Pixel 6 Pro: $0 upfront and $42/mo Tab on a minimum $60/mo phone plan (outright price: $1,320)

Pixel 6: $0 upfront and $30/mo Tab on a minimum $50/mo phone plan (outright price: $888)

Shaw Mobile

Pixel 6 Pro: $0 upfront, $48/mo for the device on the $45/mo Unlimited plan (outright price: $1,320)

Pixel 6: $0 upfront, $30/mo for the device on the $45/mo Unlimited plan (outright price: $888)

Bell

It appears Bell won’t offer pre-orders for the Pixel 6. According to a page on the carrier’s website, the phone will be “available to order starting October 28th, 2021.”

Update at 4:22pm: Added Bell’s Pixel 6 details.

Update at 3:56pm: Added detail about Telus’ Pixel 6 pre-order bonus.