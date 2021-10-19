How to watch Google’s ‘Pixel Fall Launch’ event and Pixel 6 reveal

After months of leaks and rumours, Google is finally ready to launch its latest Pixel 6 lineup with its in-house Tensor chips.

Dubbed the ‘Pixel Fall Launch; event, the showcase is expected to stay true to its name as we don’t expect any other major announcement other than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Scheduled for October 19th at 10am PT/1am ET, the event will go in-detail about the new Tensor Chips, show what the new device’s cameras are capable of and how they’ll perform when paired with Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models. Google finally revealed the smartphones’ pricing and availably is also expected.

The event will be broadcasted live on the Pixel Event website and its YouTube channel with ASL interpretation.

Here’s when people in different time zones can watch the event:

10 AM PT – Canada and USA West Coast

1 PM ET – Canada and USA East Coast

6 PM BST – London

7 PM CEST – Europe

10:30 PM IST – India

1 AM CST – China

4 AM ACT – Australia

From what we know so far, the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to feature a curved screen, similar to the S21 Ultra and Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 50-megapixel sensor. The ultra-wide camera will use a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor, while the 4x optical telephoto camera on the 6 Pro will use a 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor.

The phone will reportedly support up to 20x zoom with photos and videos (except 4K, where zoom is capped at 7x) and 4K/60fps video recording. However, we still don’t know how the new cameras will perform when paired with Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models.

Further, the new Pixel devices will reportedly be capable of 33W wired charging. For reference, Google’s Pixel smartphones currently only support cable charging up to 18W.

If you can’t tune in live on October 19th, make sure to follow along with MobileSyrup. We’ll have the latest news and updates from Google on our homepage as well as on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For everything we expect to see during Google’s Pixel event, follow this link.