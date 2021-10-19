Google’s 512GB Pixel 6 Pro isn’t available in Canada

Google’s recently revealed Pixel 6 Pro isn’t available in the 512GB variant in Canada.

In the U.S., the Pixel 6 Pro is sold in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, but north of the U.S. border, we’re stuck with 128GB and 256GB variants.

It’s unclear why Google didn’t opt to release the 512GB version of the Pixel 6 Pro here, but it likely has something to do with the ongoing chip shortage or that the Canadian market is much smaller than the United States’.

In the U.S., the 512GB model starts at $1,099 USD, which comes to roughly $1,359 CAD.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 is available in 128GB and 256GB variants both in the U.S. and Canada. If you’ve been trying to buy the sought-after new smartphones through the Google Store, it’s likely the experience hasn’t been entirely smooth. Some would-be Pixel 6 buyers have reported error messages and sometimes inaccurate out-of-stock messages in the store.

The Pixel 6 starts at $799 and the 6 Pro starts at $1,179. Both smartphones will release in Canada on October 28th.