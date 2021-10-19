Google unveils new Pixel Stand 2nd generation for $109 in Canada

Google finally officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, however, the tech giant weirdly didn’t mention its new Pixel Stand (2nd gen).

The Pixel Stand is thicker than the original version and offers even faster 30W charging, which is more than what the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of at 23W.

Google says the Stand (2nd gen) is made of approximately 39 percent recycled materials. Similar to the previous Pixel Stand, when you put your Pixel 6 device on the charger it works sort of like a Google Home, allowing you say ‘Hey Google’ to activate Nest Cams, adjust temperature and more.

The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is available for $109, it’s unclear when it will actually be available. We’ve reached out to Google Canada for more details.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google Store