Apple’s new MacBook Pro features… a notch!

Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated new MacBooks with an HDMI port, an SD card reader, MagSafe compatibility and more, at its ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18th.

However, what’s noteworthy is that the new MacBooks now feature an upgraded 1080p camera design with a centred notch. Yep, you read that right. Just like the iPhones, the new MacBooks now feature a notch.

Good afternoon. The new MacBook Pro won’t feature a display notch. I am looking forward to this tweet aging poorly. — Patrick O'Rourke (@Patrick_ORourke) October 17, 2021

With 24 percent thinner bezels on the sides and a 60 percent thinner top bezel that wraps around the camera notch, the 16-inch MacBook now covers 16.2-inches of display real estate, whereas the 14-inch model cover 14.2-inches of display space.

Additionally, the mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display features ProMotion with refresh rates up to 120Hz with up to 1 billion colours.

The upgraded camera features computational video for Machine Learning (ML) based noise reduction, ML-based Face detection, local tone mapping, auto white balance, Auto exposure and Smart HDR.

Developing…