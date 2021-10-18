New PS App beta lets Canadian PS5 users access PS5 game captures on mobile

PlayStation is now allowing Canadian PlayStation App users to access their PS5 game captures as part of a Canada- and Japan-exclusive beta.

With this functionality, players will be able to directly share their PS5 screenshots and clips through their mobile devices (either to social media or on PSN within the app) or save them to their camera rolls. Previously, you could only share game captures from your PS5. The official Xbox app has offered similar functionality for a few years now.

A limited-release beta enabling PS5 players in Canada and Japan to share their captured screenshots and game clips through PlayStation App is starting to roll out today. For details, check out: https://t.co/afVHXLbJsZ pic.twitter.com/WMVWqHP1GY — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) October 18, 2021

PlayStation notes that neither a PlayStation Plus membership nor any beta registration is required to access the feature; simply download the latest version of the PS App from your respective mobile storefront. The PS App will automatically upload non-4K screenshots and game clips under three minutes long to the cloud. These can then be accessed through the PS App for 14 days.

There are a few things to keep in mind, however. To start, you’ll have to enable the feature. Keep in mind that in order to auto-upload your game captures, your PS5 needs to be linked to the PS App and be left in rest mode with the ‘Stay Connected to the Internet’ setting turned on.

iOS users can download the update starting today, while the Android version of the app is getting the beta as part of a phased release. This means that users may have to wait up to one week for it to become available.

Source: PlayStation