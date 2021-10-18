Pixel 5 reportedly on sale for $399 at London Drugs locations

London Drugs (LD) is reportedly offering the Pixel 5 for $399.99.

Available only in-store, the discount appears to be a part of LD’s clearance sale, according to RedFlagDeals user, ‘blahraptors.’

LD’s website doesn’t list the Pixel 5, neither does it have any promotional material regarding the sale. According to ‘blahraptors,’ you need to go to an LD store and ask for item number 1293981. Searching the product number on LD’s website brings up some kind of makeup, so trying to get the deal online is futile.

‘blahraptors’s‘ post also suggests that LD recently had the Pixel 4a listed for $199.99.

It’s worth noting that LD stores are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba only. Find the nearest store to you here.

For more on the Pixel 5, check out Dean Daley’s review of the smartphone.

Source: RedFlagDeals