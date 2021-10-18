How to watch Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18th

Apple’s got a big ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18th where the company’s expected to unveil new MacBook Pros, minis, AirPods and more.

If you’re interested in tuning into the event live, here’s how to do it.

First, the Apple event will kick off at 10am PT/1pm ET on October 18th. There will be a few places to watch it, including Apple’s ‘Events‘ website, the Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube channel.

Of course, if you can’t tune into the event live, there are other ways to follow along. You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event. Apple’s Twitter page will also likely tweet announcements as they happen.

You can learn more about what to expect from the Apple event here.