Apple’s HomePod mini now comes in blue, orange and yellow

Apple’s HomePod mini is now available in more colours.

Starting now, you can buy the Siri-powered smart home speaker in ‘Blue,’ ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow.’ The new colours join the ‘White’ and ‘Space Grey’ variants that are already available.

In Canada, the new HomePod mini colours cost $129 and launch in November. Apple first released the HomePod mini back in October of 2020. The mini is the only smart speaker Apple sells after discontinuing the original HomePod earlier this year.

Image credit: Apple