Google’s Pixel is now the official fan phone of the NBA

Ahead of Google’s Pixel Fall Launch Event, the Pixel has been declared the NBA’s official fan phone thanks to Google’s new multi-year agreement with the league.

In addition, Google is now the Official Search Engine, Search Trends, and Fan Insights partner for each league, including the NBA, NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The Pixel lineup will be the NBA Playoffs’ first-ever presenting partner, joining YouTube TV (also owned by Google but not available in Canada) in the postseason.

The most searched NBA query last season was “How many games in nba season.” As official partners of the @NBA, Google and Pixel are excited to be with you for all 82 of them. https://t.co/2JP2kTouhe 🏀 pic.twitter.com/sceQreakYz — Google (@Google) October 18, 2021

“Through this multi-year partnership, we’ll work with the NBA to create exciting immersive experiences for fans using our 3D and AR technology, as well as leverage new features that will be announced at our Pixel Fall Launch event,” reads Google’s blog post.

Google will also incorporate Search Trends throughout the season, displaying how fans search for information regarding games before, during, and after games using real-time data.

More information about the immersive experiences will be revealed by Google at the Pixel 6 launch event tomorrow. The company intends to unveil new Pixel camera features during a special Opening NBA Night on TNT Tip-Off pregame show following the launch event.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google