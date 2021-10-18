Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro laptops support up to four external displays

Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro is capable of handling output to up to three external displays.

To start, the refreshed laptop and its accompanying powerful chip can output to two external displays with up to 6K in resolution at 60Hz. Taking things a step further, it can also handle three external displays at up to a 6K resolution at 60Hz and one 4K screen at 60Hz.

In comparison, M1 MacBook (2020), on the other hand, can run just one 5K monitor like Apple’s Pro Display XDR, for example, or a single 4K monitor through its USB-C port.

Back when the M1 MacBook Pro first launched, I ran into a lot of difficulties connecting it to my 4K HDR monitor at 60Hz. I was forced to switch from using USB-C to the standard HDMI port and an official Apple USB-C AV adapter in order to solve the issue.

Hopefully, Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook doesn’t suffer from the same issue.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro features an SD card slot, an HDMI port, the return of MagSafe and adopts a fresh new design with squared-off edges.

For all of our coverage from Apple’s event, follow this link.