WB Games Montreal offers new behind-the-scenes look at Gotham Knights

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has unveiled a new look at Gotham Knights, its upcoming Batman action-RPG, at the virtual DC FanDome event.

Specifically, the Canadian developer focused on the Court of Owls, the mysterious criminal organization that make up some of the game’s villains. The trailer features commentary from Court of Owls creators Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo (the writer-artist team behind the popular “New 52” Batman comics), DC Comics publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee and WB Games Montreal creative director Patrick Redding.

The four creators discuss the origins of Court of Owls and how they’ll make an impact in Gotham Knights, particularly through different enemy types that the player will have to face off against. The trailer also shows more gameplay footage of playable characters Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood.

The game stars the “Bat Family” because Bruce Wayne — as well as Commissioner Gordon — are seemingly dead at the start of the game. This leads the four surviving Batman allies to team up to protect Gotham, allowing the game to support both single-player and two-player drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Gotham Knights will release sometime in 2022 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Also coming to consoles and PC next year is Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League; you can check out the game’s new DC FanDome trailer here.