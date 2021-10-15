Qualcomm tweets shade at Google’s upcoming Pixel 6

I don’t really understand the red flag meme, but it reportedly means something is a deal-breaker or is a warning sign in the context of dating.

Now, it seems like the tech world has caught wind of the trend, with Qualcomm’s official Snapdragon Twitter account throwing a bit of shade at Google.

"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

Next week, Google will unveil its Pixel 6 series, the tech giant’s new smartphone line that features its own Tensor chip. While this tweet from Qualcomm is definitely aimed at the Mountain View, California tech giant, to be fair, Google isn’t the only Android manufacturer creating its own chip.

For example, Samsung devices feature its own Exynos chipset in Europe. That said, in North America, the South Korean company’s smartphones utilize Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

Google officially reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th.

Source: Qualcomm