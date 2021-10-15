‘Nothing’s’ first smartphone could release in early 2022

It looks like ‘Nothing,’ the latest venture from OnePlus founder Carl Pei, might have plans to release a smartphone in early 2022.

According to a very vague leak from 91Mobiles, the startup is on track to release its first handset during the first part of next year. However, details on the device’s price, specs or even a glimpse at its design aren’t included in the report. That said, the story does feature information regarding a Power (1) power bank that could launch before the company’s rumoured smartphone.

Given Pei is Nothing’s founder, it’s not surprising to hear that the company has plans to delve into the smartphone space. The timing of this leak is also interesting given the company recently announced a new round of funding and a strategic partnership with Qualcomm related to “future tech products.”

Adding further fuel to rumours is the fact that Nothing purchased the remnants of ‘Essential‘ and the Essential Phone earlier this year.

Nothing’s first product is its recently released Ear (1) transparent wireless earbuds.

Source: 91Mobiles