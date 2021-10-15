Nintendo’s N64 and Sega Genesis Switch controllers are now available

Nintendo’s Switch N64 and Sega Genesis controllers are now available to order in Canada.

The Nintendo 64 gamepad costs $64.99 and the Sega Genesis controller also costs $64.99.

In the N64 gamepad’s listings, Nintendo confirmed that the wireless controller includes rumble support for games like Star Fox 64 and a built-in rechargeable battery. On the other hand, the Genesis controller seems to be a straightforward, faithful recreation of the original console’s gamepad with wireless connectivity and a built-in battery. Both gamepads support USB-C charging.

If you’re interested in picking up either controller, it’s a good idea to act quickly because Nintendo’s SNES and NES Switch gamepads sold out extremely quickly.

Both controllers start shipping on October 25th, 2021.

The gamepads are designed to be used with Nintendo’s new ‘Expansion Pack’ Switch online subscription tier that includes N64 and Sega Genesis titles. An individual Membership costs $63.99 for 12 months, while a Family Membership costs $99.99 for 12 months. The service officially launches on October 25th.