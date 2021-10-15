Consumers around the world spend a lot of time using mobile apps: study

Consumers in five countries reportedly spend roughly five hours a day on mobile apps, and consumers in 12 major markets in the world spend more than four hours per day (see the chart above), according to mobile data and analytics firm App Annie.

App Annie estimates that people have about five hours of leisure per day. With this in mind, the fact that Indonesians spend about 5.5 hours per day using mobile apps, is pretty incredible.

TikTok is one of the standout apps with being the most downloaded app in more than three territories, and according to App Annie, it’s the only platform to show up in the top five lists in all nine countries. Even as a relatively new TikTok user, I can already see how easy it would be to spend five hours per day using just that social media platform.

Game-wise Pokémon Unite was the standout title in South Korea, but worldwide, My Talking Angela 2 is the number one downloaded game in Q3 of 2021. This is followed by Free Fire, Count Masters, PUBG Mobile and Bridge Race.

Canada isn’t on the top list of players.

Source: App Annie Via: Venture Beat