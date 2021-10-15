Canadian carrier pricing and availability for the Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking to buy Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 7 in Canada, here’s what you need to know.

The new Apple Watch will be available directly from Apple as well as from multiple carriers. Let’s start with Apple’s pricing and availability for the Series 7:

If you order from Apple directly, the smartwatch will be delivered to you in late November to early December. However, enter your postal code on the website to check the accurate delivery timeframe.

Canadian carriers

Rogers

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): Available for $698 or $29.02 per month for 24 months

Apple Watch Seris 7 (45mm): Available for $740 or $30.84 per month for 24 months

Rogers has the Apple Watch available in Aluminum Case only in ‘Midnight,’ Starlight’ and Blue colourways with a $10/10GB plan.

Telus

According to a Telus agent, “Financing is not available online,” and you’ll have to visit your nearest Telus store to get financing information.

Telus has the watches available in all colourways.

Bell

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum (41mm): Available for $698 or $29.09 per month for 24 months.

Bell’s website currently doesn’t have pricing information for other Series 7 models, and according to a Bell representative, “Watches and its plans are offered only at Bell Stores.”

Freedom Mobile

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $29.08 per month for 24 months with a $10/1GB plan. You pay $39.08 in total per month.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $30.83 per month for 24 months with a $10/1GB plan. You pay $40.83 in total per month.

Freedom has the 41mm model available in ‘Midnight’ and ‘Starlight’ colourways, whereas the 45mm model is available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Green’ colours.

Sasktel

While Sasktel’s website has the Apple Watch Series 7 with the pricing listed in ‘Green,’ ‘Midnight,’ Starlight,’ and ‘Blue’ colourways, it is currently out of stock. “Try visiting a SaskTel Store or Authorized Dealer,” reads the website.

Note: Pricing for individual carrier plans will be added when we hear back from carriers.