The Source ‘Early Holiday’ sale discounts Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro

Following in Microsoft’s footsteps, The Source has also launched an ‘Early Holiday Shopping‘ sale with discounts on laptops, TVs, peripherals, including the 2020 Macbook Pro, Surface Laptop 3, Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame TV and more.

Check out some of the deals below:

Laptops

TVs

Audio

Everything else

Find all products under The Source’s ‘Early Holiday Sale’ here. It’s worth noting that different product categories have a different ‘sale end’ day. If you’re going to sit on the idea of buying something from the sale, make sure you check when the sale ends by peeping under the price tag.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: The Source

Source: The Source