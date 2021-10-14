Telus expands 5G service in nine Alberta locations

In a hefty single-day press release drop, Telus announced that its 5G internet services are now available to more Albertans in nine different parts of the province.

The cities and towns in question are Bonnyville, Fort McMurray, High Prairie, Hinton, Jasper, Okotoks, Vegreville, Vulcan, and Wetaskiwin.

This chunky expansion is funded by a $14.5 billion investment from Telus aimed at improving its 5G infrastructure and services in Alberta specifically between 2021 and 2024.

According to all nine press releases, Telus has invested “$51 billion in technology and operations” in Alberta since 2000.

Prior to today, Telus’ last network expansion update for Alberta was a 5G announcement on September 8th for the regions of Lethbridge and Rocky Mountain House.

Telus says it has spent “nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum” across the country.

The Vancouver-based telecom carrier continues to claim that over 70 percent of Canadians will have access to its 5G network — which can reach speeds up to 1.7 Gbps — by the end of 2021.

