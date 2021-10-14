Rogers to expand fibre internet network in the Ottawa area

Rogers is growing its fibre internet offerings in southeastern Ontario through a recently announced 24,000 location network expansion.

The 24,000 locations are mostly situated in the National Capital region, in the cities of Ottawa and Clarence-Rockland, the municipality of North Grenville, and the town of Carleton Place.

The press release provided no specific timeframe as to when residents and businesses in these locations can officially expect to gain access to Rogers’ high-speed fibre-to-the-home broadband.

The expansion is funded through a $188 million investment from the Toronto-based telecom carrier.

Earlier this week, Rogers announced that its 5G network is now available to 90 communities in 11 cities and towns in Quebec, including Beaconsfield, Boucherville, Brossard, Dorval, Drummondville, Longueuil, Mascouche, Mont Tremblant, Saint-Constant, Saint-Lambert, and Terrebonne.

Source: Rogers