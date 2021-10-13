How to stream DC FanDome 2021 in Canada

With COVID-19 cancelling virtually every major event last year, Warner Bros. put together its own DC-focused virtual Comic-Con-style event, DC FanDome.

The one-day, fully digital convention was well-received for offering fans a way to safely connect with the top creators on DC comics, films, TV shows, video games and more.

Now, Warner Bros. is set to bring back DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16th. The main event will kick off at 10am PT/1pm ET and run for about four hours. Luckily for fans, this is a global event, unlike the traditionally San Diego, California-based Comic-Con.

This means that Canadians can tune in for free simply by visiting the official DC FanDome website.

Check out the trailer below for some of the big names that are set to attend:

The ultimate DC fan experience awaits you. Join the all-star lineup at #DCFanDome on October 16 where even more will be revealed! https://t.co/tiyI0kvdEe pic.twitter.com/rMmOWT4Ssf — DC (@DCComics) October 4, 2021

In terms of what DC properties to expect, here’s some of what’s confirmed so far:

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom (featuring star Jason Momoa)

The Batman (featuring director Matt Reeves, star Robert Pattinson and more)

The Flash film (featuring Ezra Miller)

The Flash Season 8 (featuring stars Grant Gustin and Candice Patton)

Harley Quinn Season 3 (featuring star Kaley Cuoco)

James Gunn’s Peacemaker (featuring Gunn and star John Cena)

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game

Superman & Lois Season 2 (featuring stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch)

Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights game

Notably, many of these projects were first unveiled at 2020’s FanDome, to give you an idea of the sort of big announcements that could come out of it this year. In any event, we’ll learn more on Saturday.

Image credit: Warner Bros.