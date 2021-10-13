Carl Weathers leaks that filming is underway for The Mandalorian S3

It sounds like filming has started for the third season of The Mandalorian.

GamesRadar spotted an October 12th tweet from actor Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), who said that Season Three “begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow.”

Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) October 12, 2021

While not much to go on, Weathers’ tweet is among the few things we’ve heard about Season Three in a while. It also lines up with previous information — The Mandalorian creator (and fellow Jon) Jon Favreau said in December 2020 that Season Three would start production after The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to premiere on Disney+ starting December 29th.

However, it’s also worth noting that Pedro Pascal, the actor that plays the titular Mandalorian, is still in Calgary filming The Last of Us. Given that his character is fully suited, though, he likely doesn’t need to be present for now.

The Mandalorian Season Two wrapped up in December 2020 and fans have eagerly been waiting to see what happens next with Mando, Baby Yoda and other characters. Unfortunately, it seems like we may be waiting a little longer to find out.

In the meantime, The Book of Boba Fett, along with other Star Wars shows like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (potentially arriving in 2022), will have to tide fans over.

We also still don’t know what The Mandalorian Season Three will be about, but it’s probably a safe bet that it’ll wrap up some loose ends from season two. Disney may reveal more about The Mandalorian and/or other Star Wars shows at its inaugural Disney+ Day event next month.

To watch The Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian season three, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year in Canada. Of course, with The Mandalorian still likely several months away at least, you may want to wait to subscribe if that’s all you care about.

Source: Carl Weathers (Twitter) Via: GamesRadar

Image credit: Lucasfilm