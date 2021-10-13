Acer announces new PCs, including laptop that creates 3D projections of 2D models

During a virtual event on October 13th, Acer revealed several new laptops and Chromebooks. Several announcements expand on the company’s previous announcements from May.

For example, Acer showed off now ConceptD notebooks, including the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (pictured above), which adopts the SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D technology Acer announced in the spring. Acer bills the tech as a helpful tool for creators who make 3D models on their computer — SpatialLabs lets users manipulate a digital model in 3D using a special display and eye-tracking technology.

Along with the new SpatialLabs Edition, Acer detailed refreshed ConceptD 3 series with new 16-inch clamshell models and the convertible ConceptD 3 Ezel.

For the gamers out there, Acer announced new Predator products. First, the company unveiled the Predator Orion 7000 series gaming desktops sporting 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 series GPUs and up to 64GB of RAM.

Acer also showed off new Chromebooks, including the Chromebook 514 and Spin 514, Chromebook 515 and Chromebook Spin 314. The ‘Spin’ Chromebooks are 2-in-1 convertibles with 14-inch displays — the Spin 514 runs on 11th Gen Intel Core processors, while the 314 features an environmentally friendly ‘OceanGlass’ touchpad made entirely from recycled plastic waste.

Finally, Acer showed off several monitors both for gaming and regular use, as well as a slew of refreshed products and accessories featuring antimicrobial coating.

Those interested can learn more about Acer’s new products on the company’s website.