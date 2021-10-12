New video shows how Samsung tests the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung has posted a video showing off the tests the company puts its latest duo of foldable handsets, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, through to ensure that they’re durable.

Samsung’s durability tests include an environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability and a folding test. The folding test aims to make sure that the devices can survive 200,000 folds, and the environmental chamber test ensures that the foldable devices’ video playback, cameras, components and more work in a variety of climates.

The video’s release follows reports from some users that their Z Flip 3’s displays are cracking down the middle. 9to5Google outlines an issue where the smartphone’s foldable screen cracked at the fold after days of no use.

A Reddit user also claims the same thing happened to them after three days of owning the Z Flip 3. In a Reddit post, they mention how they were able to get the phone replaced under warranty.

I used both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 for a few weeks and I didn’t have any issues with durability. In fact, I found that the two devices felt a lot more durable than their predecessors.

Source: Samsung