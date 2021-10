Best Buy is offering several regular and gaming monitors for up to 50 percent off

Best Buy Canada currently has a bunch of monitors, from casual use 60Hz monitors to eSports ready 240Hz curved displays across all price ranges, on sale.

Check out some deals below:

60Hz

Find all 60Hz monitors on sale here.

75Hz

Find all 75Hz monitors on sale here.

100-120Hz

144Hz

Find all 144Hz monitors on sale here.

165Hz

Find all 165Hz monitors on sale here.

240Hz

Find all 240Hz monitors on sale here.

240Hz +

It’s worth noting that all the monitors have a different ‘sale end’ day. If you’re going to sit on the idea of buying a new monitor, make sure you check when the sale ends on the top right corner of the page, under the price tag.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy