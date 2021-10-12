Amazon finally brings its Echo Buds 2 wireless earbuds to Canada

After announcing the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo Buds back in the spring of 2021, Amazon is finally bringing its wireless earbuds to Canada.

You can pre-order the wireless earbuds on Amazon.ca for $154.99 in either ‘Black’ or ‘White,’ and they release on October 21st.

Amazon’s Echo Buds 2 feature active noise-cancelling, placing them in direct competition with the Galaxy Buds 2, Beats Studio Buds and other pricier wireless earbuds. A plus side with these buds is that if you’re a big Alexa user, you can access that digital assistant hands-free directly through the wireless earbuds.

Amazon says that the Echo Buds 2 feature five hours of listening and like all wireless earbuds, can recharge a few more times in the included case. To control play/pause behaviour each earbud features a touch-sensitive zone. While this isn’t my favourite way to control wireless earbuds, it typically works quite well.

The earbuds are also IPX4 rated, allowing them to withstand light splashes of water. Amazon’s first-gen Echo Buds didn’t release in Canada.

Source: Amazon