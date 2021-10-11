Personalized Google TV profiles are coming next month

After expanding the Google TV app for Android to Canada last month, the Mountain View, California-based company is now adding personalized profiles and a new and improved ambient mode to Google TV.

Currently, several people can log in to Google TV using their Google Account. However, Google TV will only filter suggestions for the primary account holder — but that is about to change. Each user’s recommendations, watchlist, and Google Assistant replies will be tailored to their interests and activities with personalized profiles.

Nest devices are getting more helpful: 📳 Use your Android phone as a remote for #Chromecast with Google TV Coming soon:

📺 When your TV is idle, #Chromecast with Google TV can show news & more

🖼 See Memories from Google Photos on #NestHub Learn more: https://t.co/6EmjF1dg6w pic.twitter.com/hjF8y2edRx — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 11, 2021

To create a new profile, simply head to your account icon (top right) and add another account, similar to how you make a ‘kid profile.’

Support for personalized accounts will begin rolling out next month to Chromecast with Google TV, as well as compatible TVs from TCL and Sony.

In addition, Google is also updating the ambient mode screen to include “glanceable cards,” with information like the weather, news and more, all personalized according to your taste. This screen will also have shortcuts for podcasts, music, and photos and will be exclusive for users in the United States. However, the glanceable cards feature doesn’t have an expected rollout date yet.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google