CDKeys’ ‘Digital Sale’ offers titles for up to 90 percent off

CDKeys’ Digital Sale offers several titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042, Borderlands 3 and many more up to 90 percent off.
Check out notable game deals below:
PC
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition PC: $20.99 (regularly $71.19)
- Cyberpunk 2077 PC: $24.89 (regularly $88.99)
- Battlefield 2042 PC Pre-order: $69.39 (regularly $88.99)
- No Man’s Sky PC: $23.09 (regularly $71.19)
- Control Ultimate Edition PC: $17.39 (regularly $62.29)
- Destroy All Humans! PC: $11.89 (regularly $44.49)
- Elden Ring PC – Pre-order: $58.69 (regularly $92.49)
- Ghostrunner PC: $1.09 (regularly $39.29)
- Planet Coaster PC: $9.39 (regularly $53.39)
- Star Wars: Squadrons PC: $1.09 (regularly $62.29)
- Wasteland 3 PC: $28.49 (regularly $97.89)
- Street Fighter V PC: $8.89 (regularly $95.29)
Xbox
- F1 2021 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: $88.99 (regularly $106.79)
- Minecraft Xbox One: $12.39 (regularly $47.69)
- The Sims 4 – Xbox One: $14.19 (regularly $80.09)
- Battlefield V Xbox One: $9.59 (regularly $88.99)
- FIFA 21 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One: $33.79 (regularly $160.19)
- Life is Strange Before the Storm – Complete Season Xbox One: $6.19 (regularly $24.89)
- Assasin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S: $53.39 (regularly $106.79)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition Xbox One: $15.99 (regularly $44.99)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition Xbox One and Xbox SERIES X|S: $35.59 (regularly $115.69)
PlayStation
- Star Wars: Squadrons PS4 DLC: $3.49 (regularly $8.89)
- Call of Duty Modern Modern Warfare Beta Ps4: $7.99 (regularly $10.69)
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Ps4 Beta: $0.89 (regularly $28.49)
Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Calmal,’ the sale has Ghostrunner and Star Wars Squadrons listed for $1.09 each, however, both of those games are currently free to download through Amazon’s Prime Gaming. Learn more here.
Source: CDKeys Via: RedFlagDeals