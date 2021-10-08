Virgin Plus is offering home internet promo codes

Virgin Plus is currently offering a decent internet promotion that includes a bill credit that lasts 12 months if you use certain promotion codes.

Here are the deals below:

25mpbs/$45 per month (use promo code ONTARIO15)

50mbps/$45 per month (use promo code ONTARIO25)

100mbps/$55 per month (use promo code ONTARIO25)

Each deal also features unlimited monthly usage with 10mbps upload speeds (the codes are case sensitive so don’t forget to use capitals). This offer is available for both new and existing mobility members.

For comparison’s sake, Virgin Plus’ 25mpbs plan is regularly $60 per month, and Fido’s 30mMbps deal is $60 per month.

It’s worth noting that Virgin Plus required a one-time $50 installation fee.

Source: Virgin Plus