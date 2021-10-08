Next iPhone SE rumoured to feature same design, but 5G and Apple’s A15 chip

Apple’s 3rd-generation iPhone SE will likely look very similar to its predecessor if a recent rumour from Japanese blog Macotakara is accurate.

If the report is accurate, the next iPhone SE will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display and physical Touch ID Home Button, with most of the upgrades happening inside the smartphone. This includes Apple’s powerful new A15 chip and 5G connectivity support.

The publication says that Apple plans to start producing the new iPhone SE in December and ship it to customers in 2022. This launch lineup makes sense, given Apple typically releases the SE version of its iPhones in the spring.

Some slightly older rumours indicate that Apple will revamp the iPhone SE with a larger 5.5-inch screen and a side Touch ID button in the form of an iPhone SE Plus. Still, it’s been several months since we’ve seen any reports regarding this redesign.

Apple’s last iPhone SE refresh was back in 2020. For more on the iPhone SE (2020), check out my review of the smartphone.

Source: Macotakara Via: 9to5Mac