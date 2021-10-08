Getting wet and wild testing Niagara Launcher at Niagara Falls

Android 12 looks great, but unfortunately those sexy visual updates are really only coming to Google Pixel Phones.

That said, if you want to make your phone feel brand new, a good way to do it is by customizing your UI using an Android launcher — and our favourite at the moment is Niagara Launcher.

If you’re interested in sprucing up your screen, check out the latest MobileSyrup YouTube video filmed on location at — and at one wild point, literally underneath — Niagara Falls, covering everything about the launcher and the features you can expect from it.

Overall, we really like the launcher for its simple design. For example, the way it makes Android home screens easier to access using just one hand feels really intentional and smart.

Even opting to pay for Niagara Pro feels fair, since the update adds some nice features to the launcher and doesn’t cost too much. Plus, the launcher is made by a one-person developer team, so it’s a nice app to financially support.

If you’ve been swayed and want to try out the launcher, you can download it for free here.