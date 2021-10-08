Apple Watch Series 7 is now available for pre-order

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to pre-order starting at $529 as of 8am ET/5am PT.

While Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 lineup earlier last month, the wearable’s specific release date and pre-order availability wasn’t revealed until last week. Shipping for the Apple Watch Series 7 starts on October 15th.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a softer and rounder build and larger display when compared to the Series 6. Other changes include a 70 percent brighter always-on display and IP6X dust resistance.

The Series 7 will be available in five aluminum case finishes: ‘Product Red,’ ‘Refined Blue,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Green.’ Stainless steel Series 7 variants are ‘Silver,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘Gold,’ along with an ‘Apple Watch Edition’ in ‘Titanium’ and ‘Black Titanium.’

