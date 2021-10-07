Xplornet now offering gigabit internet service at 6,500 Haldimand locations

Xplornet recently provided an update on its high-speed internet expansion project in Haldimand, Ontario.

In the press release, the carrier shared that its gigabit internet service is now available at 6,500 locations in the southern Ontario county.

Xplornet, which styles itself as “Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband provider, ” first shared details about its new “Metro Loop” fibre-to-the-home expansion project back in April 2021.

The project’s goal is to connect 19,000 households and businesses in Haldimand County to Xplornet’s high-speed — one gigabit per second — internet network over the next two years.

Over 600km of fibre optic cable is reportedly needed to connect the entire region and complete the project.

Just last month, Xplornet partnered with Ericson to launch what it claims is Canada’s first-ever rural 5G standalone network in New Brunswick.

Source: Xplornet