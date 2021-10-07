Xbox Series X now available through All Access at GameStop

The Xbox Series X is now available at GameStop through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access financing program.

The financing provider is ‘PayPlan’ by RBC, and monthly costs are the same, including $39.99 for the Series X and $29.99 per month for the Series S.

It’s worth noting that both plans include Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $16.99 per month and includes access to all Microsoft first-party titles, EA Play games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox Series X regularly costs $599 in Canada.

After launching at EB Games GameStop last year, Xbox All Access recently launched at Best Buy and The Source.

Though most people would rather purchase the Xbox Series X outright, given the current-gen system’s scarcity, Xbox All Access is a decent alternative and a pretty good deal. If you’re planning on buying a Series X through GameStop, it’s a good idea to act fast as the console sells typically sells out in a matter of minutes.

This story will be updated when the Series X is no longer in stock.

