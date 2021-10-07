Motorola’s new G Pure mid-range phone headed to Canada in the ‘coming months’

Motorola announced a new mid-tier smartphone called the ‘Moto G Pure’ set to be available in the U.S. starting October 14th and Canada “in the coming months.”

While disappointing to see Canadians once again get short-changed, I’m not sure too many people will be upset about a mid-range phone’s delayed arrival.

As for specs, the G Pure looks like a decent all-around option. It sports a 6.5-inch ‘Max Vision’ LCD HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixel resolution) with a 20:9 aspect ratio powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor with 3GB of RAM. The G Pure runs Android 11 out of the box and has 32GB of internal storage (expandable with up to a 512GB microSD card).

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W rapid charging. Around back is a dual-camera system with a 13-megapixel main shooter boasting phase detection autofocus (PDAF) accompanied by a two-megapixel depth sensor. The G Pure also has a five-megapixel selfie camera.

Moreover, the G Pure offers fingerprint and face unlock options, and comes in ‘Deep Indigo.’

Motorola said the phone will retail for $159.99 in the U.S. but did not confirm Canadian pricing. $159.99 USD is about $200 CAD — barring any significant price hikes, the G Pure should be relatively affordable when it comes to Canada.

You can learn more about the G Pure on Motorola’s website.

Image credit: Motorola