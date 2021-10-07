‘Foundation’ renewed for second season on Apple TV+

Apple has renewed its Foundation series for a second season on its Apple TV+ video streaming service.

While Apple doesn’t reveal specific viewership figures for its Apple TV+ content, the sci-fi series must be tracking well already, given that it only just premiered on September 24th.

Created by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s eponymous novel series and stars Jared Harris (Mad Men), Lee Pace (The Hobbit trilogy) and Lou Llobel (Voyagers).

The series follows Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris) as he and a group of followers try to preserve the future of civilization while a long line of emperor clones (Pace) attempt to stop them.

A premiere date for Foundation‘s second season has not yet been announced.

Image credit: Apple