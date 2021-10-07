Fanatical offers Build Your Own Bundle that includes Sleeping Dogs, Just Cause 3 and more

Fanatical is currently running a ‘Build Your Own Square Enix Bundle’ offer with the likes of Just Cause 2, Just Cause 3, Deus Ex Human Revolution Director’s Cut and more included.

Usually, you can build a three, five or seven-game bundle, however, this time you can only choose five titles to add for $12.49 total.

First, let’s check out all the games available to build your bundle:

Just Cause 3: $22.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut: $21.99

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition: $24.99

Thief: $24.99

Deus Ex GOTY + Invisible War: $15.58

Just Cause 2: $15.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect: $24.99

Dungeon Siege III: $16.99

Dungeon Siege I + II Pack: $15.58

Legacy of Kain Defiance + Soul Reaver 2: $15.58

Tomb Raider Legend + Underworld Pack: $17.78

Mini Ninjas: $10.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition: $7.99

Goetia: $16.99

Tomb Raider VI + Anniversary Pack: $17.78

Tomb Raider IV + V Pack: $15.58

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light: $10.99

Fear Effect Sedna: $22.79

Add any five titles mentioned above to the bundle and you only have to pay $12.49. However, if you want, you can add more than five games to the bundle, and pay the outstanding amount.

Follow the link to learn more about the Square Enix Build Your Own Bundle offer.

Image credit: Fanatical

Source: Fanatical