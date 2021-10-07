Amazon’s updated Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available to order

Amazon’s recently unveiled Fire TV Stick 4K’s successor, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is now available to order on Amazon for $74.99.
According to Amazon, the new stick is 40 percent more powerful than its predecessors and features a faster MediaTek MT8696 processor and improved networking. The old model included a quad-core 1.7GHz CPU and a 650MHz GPU, whereas the new model features a quad-core 1.8GHz CPU and a 750MHz GPU.
It also features 2GB of RAM as opposed to 1.5GB on the previous generation.
To enable smoother 4K streaming, the new stick also features support for Wi-Fi 6 along with an updated Alexa Voice Remote that has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Amazon Music.
The stick maintains most of its old features, including support for Dolby Vision, along with new features, such as Live View Picture-in-Picture support.
Source: Amazon