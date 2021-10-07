fbpx
Amazon’s updated Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available to order

The updated stick is available for $74.99 and comes with an updated Alexa Voice Remote

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 7, 20212:06 PM EDT
Amazon’s recently unveiled Fire TV Stick 4K’s successor, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is now available to order on Amazon for $74.99.

According to Amazon, the new stick is 40 percent more powerful than its predecessors and features a faster MediaTek MT8696 processor and improved networking. The old model included a quad-core 1.7GHz CPU and a 650MHz GPU, whereas the new model features a quad-core 1.8GHz CPU and a 750MHz GPU.

It also features 2GB of RAM as opposed to 1.5GB on the previous generation.

To enable smoother 4K streaming, the new stick also features support for Wi-Fi 6 along with an updated Alexa Voice Remote that has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Amazon Music.

The stick maintains most of its old features, including support for Dolby Vision, along with new features, such as Live View Picture-in-Picture support.

Source: Amazon

